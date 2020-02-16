Blair: At least one GOP senator has integrity

Editor:

I sent the following to Senators Barrasso and Enzi the day of their acquittal vote:

Well, at least one Republican member of the Senate still retains some integrity. Thank you, Senator Romney!

The rest of the Republican senators just sold our votes to the highest bidder. I hope the American people thank them in November by sending them home. Our senators' acquittal of the President for pressuring a foreign government to intercede in an upcoming election on his behalf means our votes mean less today.

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee released a statement that "There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; the House managers have proved this with what they call a ‘mountain of overwhelming evidence.’" Senators Murkowski of Alaska and Graham of South Carolina, among others, have agreed with Senator Alexander’s statement.

During the House impeachment investigation, University of North Carolina School of Law professor and constitutional scholar, Michael Gerhardt, said, “if President Trump's actions with Ukraine are not impeachable then nothing is.” Professor Gerhardt expressed concern that giving the President a pass in this instance would give this and all future presidents permission to invite foreign intervention into our electoral process. This is exactly what Republican senators did in their choice to acquit the President. Republican representatives, senators and pundits have decried the impeachment process as partisan. I do not see it as partisan. I see it as being about the actions of this president and the impact of those actions on the integrity of this republic. I fear it is our Republican friends who have chosen party over country.

ANDY BLAIR, Lander

