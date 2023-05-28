Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This letter is in response to the letter “What is the greater good?,” which was published in the Sunday, May 21, 2023, Casper Star-Tribune. While I appreciate the writer’s championing of individual liberties, I question the impact of their counsel when taken to what, for me, seems to be a logical conclusion.

To paraphrase, I believe the writer’s counsel with respect to vaccinations is that whether to receive a vaccination or not should be the personal choice of the individual or the guardian of an individual rather than a mandate handed down by the government. We already have such mandates in place for school age children: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, polio, etc. More recently, school age children and others have been required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

All these vaccinations have been mandated to reduce the potential transmission of a life-threatening disease to vulnerable populations. One could posit that the writer’s counsel would place the individual’s liberty to choose to vaccinate or not over the risk of exposing a vulnerable individual to a potentially life-threatening disease.

This creates a moral quandary for me. I was taught to do unto others as I would do unto myself. I would not actively choose to expose another, or another’s loved ones, to a potentially life-threatening disease. I was the primary caregiver for my father during the height of the COVID pandemic. He was a physician, a World War II veteran, a father, and a grandfather. For two years I lived in fear that someone in his circle would infect him with COVID-19.

I believe there are situations where the greater good is best served when the individual thinks beyond their own personal self-interest and reflects on how their actions or inactions may impact other people.