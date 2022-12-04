Blair: Open letter to Wyoming's Congressional delegation

Editor:

I am writing to strongly urge you to support the United States’ continued commitment to support the people of Ukraine against the aggression of Russia.

If we force Ukraine to the negotiating table and force them to accept an increased Russian occupation of their territory, we will face Russia again.

The concerns of the moment are that there is inflation due to the interruption of gasoline and grain supplies across the planet due to the conflict in Ukraine. The near-term perspective is to urge a reconciliation of the conflict in order to alleviate the aforementioned pressures on the world (i.e., American) economy. If you appease Vladimir Putin now, you will face him again. History has taught us that if we allow autocrats to succeed in the field they will continue to push. History has taught us that the longer we wait, the higher the cost.

I believe that we need to support Ukraine for as long as we can in order to avoid facing Russia again in 2 years, or 5 years or 8 years in Ukraine, or Estonia, or Lithuania, or Latvia, or Poland, or Georgia. As you know, many of these nations are NATO members who we, per Article 5 of the NATO agreement, are required to defend as we would defend ourselves.

We have seen how Russia, under Vladimir Putin, operates in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine. He responds to conciliatory efforts with barrel bombs and missile attacks and tanks. Appeasing Vladimir Putin now will lead to more death and destruction later. Additionally, what message does appeasing Vladimir Putin send to Xi Jinping?

I am a pacifist. I believe that violence is the last way to solve conflicts. However, when you get to that point, you are best served by holding strong to your morals and ethics. Vladimir Putin invaded a sovereign nation, a republic, under false pretenses with the desired outcome of extending Russia’s sphere of influence. To concede territory to them at this point will likely result in them coming back again; in Ukraine or somewhere else.