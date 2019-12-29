Blair: Republicans are asking us to be naive

Editor:

Republican lawmakers propose that “there is no evidence that President Trump committed any impeachable acts and that the Democrats are rushing to impeachment.” They are asking us to believe that President Trump is an honest actor and that nothing untoward happened between the President of the United States and the President of Ukraine. They are asking us to be incredibly naive.

This is the person that tried to convince us that over 50 years ago the State of Hawaii illegally conspired to confirm that Barack Obama was born in the United States and thus eligible to run for the Presidency. This is the person that stated in the Access Hollywood tapes that he likes to grab women by the crotch and that “when you are famous, they let you get away with it.” This is the person that has had a number of extramarital affairs and, at least in some cases, has paid those people to keep quiet in order to sustain his reputation and influence a presidential election. His former legal counsel, Michael Cohen, is now serving 3 years in a federal prison for following the direction of this person to cover this up.

If President Donald John Trump were otherwise an untainted citizen of the United States, I would entertain that the president may have unintentionally crossed a line in his communications with the President of Ukraine. However, I do not believe that is the case. In addition to the above, the Mueller Report indicates that this President committed up to 10 acts of obstruction of justice. The Mueller Investigation was centered around the question of Russian influence in the 2016 election. You would think that after such an investigation, the President would be careful in his interactions with foreign countries surrounding future elections in the United States. This person, this president, has indicated that he is willing to subvert the facts for his own self-interest. This is not the person that should be President of this country. This is the person that the Founders wrote the impeachment clauses in the Constitution for!

ANDY BLAIR, Lander

