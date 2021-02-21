Blair: Thank you, Rep. Cheney

Rep. Cheney and I have and will disagree on many things. We have disagreed on climate change. We have disagreed on oil and gas leasing. We have disagreed on issues that affect air quality, water quality, and wildlife habitat. We have disagreed on health insurance. We have disagreed on taxes and tax cuts. We have disagreed on immigration. We have disagreed on foreign policy. But we agree on one of the most important tenants of this country, the integrity of the Republic. Thank you, Rep. Cheney, for your defense of the Republic. You have demonstrated integrity and courage. I look forward to our next disagreement. Take care.