Blair: Unsafe water conditions are harming Lander

Editor:

This is an open Letter to Representative Lloyd Larsen and Senator Cale Case but really it is an open letter to all of us.

On July 11, 2021, the Lander Journal reported, in a small piece on an inner page, “Water Conditions not safe in Middle Fork, says public health alert”. The piece went on to say, “If people do come in contact with the water they should wash their hands and shower as soon as possible.” It added, “Children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk, officials say.”

I play in this water. My family plays in this water. My dogs play in this water. I’m looking for talking points. Please help me. Why is this okay?

Lander is the first community downstream of a wilderness area. The majority of any contamination happens within a few miles of the town of Lander. Why is this okay?

It is the hottest time of the year, when people are most eager for some relief. Why is this okay?

The Middle Fork runs through our City Park. An irrigation ditch runs off the river through the park. Children play in the park every day. Why is this okay?

You both grew up around here. I have spent more than half my life here. We read notifications like this every year now. Why is this okay?

ANDY BLAIR, Lander

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0