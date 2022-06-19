Blair: You should be interested in the Jan. 6 hearings

I believe that the hearings of the Jan. 6 Committee are revealing information that should be at the forefront of every Americans mind. In the early 1970’s when a president coordinated a break-in at the Watergate Hotel with the intent to influence the outcome of an election, covered it up, and got caught, the entire country was shaken to its core and rapt by the investigation that followed. The leaders of this country stepped forward to hold that president accountable and forced his resignation. The republic was shaken by these events but emerged stronger.

The Topic of the Week on Wyoming Public Media is “How interested are you in the January 6th House Select Committee hearings scheduled for this summer?” How interested are you that a president lied about the outcome of an election, attempted to subvert the results, and, finally, unleashed a mob that stormed the Capitol in an effort to prevent the certification of a free and fair election? That we even feel the need to ask this question reveals a level of apathy that I fear threatens the integrity of the republic and a significant number of people in this country do not even seem to care. The information coming out of the Jan. 6 Committee is corroborating the narrative that the president attempted a coup. He threatened the very existence of the republic and, despite this, a majority of Republicans continue to flock to his standard. I am very interested in the Jan. 6 Committee hearings, and if you support the Constitution and the integrity of the republic, you should be too.