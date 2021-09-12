Blankenship: It's easier to love than hate

Editor:

On July 15, I arrived in my hometown of Casper from my home in Denver. This was my first lone road trip since the passing of my spouse on Nov. 16.

I had messed up picking up my rental car on time, and it was with some trepidation that I came up in my own car. You see, the back of my KIA Soul is plastered with Liberal bumper stickers -- in big, red Wyoming.

That evening, I was leaving Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, (failing to find .38 ammo) when a young man in a big truck pulled around blocking my car, "Excuse me ma'am. Someone has vandalized your car," he said.

Warily, I responded, "Really?"

He replied, "Yeah, someone put a Biden bumper sticker on your car!"

I exclaimed, "Oh those dirty rats!"

He smiled, waved and said, "You have a nice day, ma'm.

Now how about that?

Yet another example: In the short-term (with practice), and most definitely in the long-run, it is easier to love than to hate.

Thank you Man in the Truck.

AVIS BLANKENSHIP, Denver

