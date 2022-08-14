 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blonigen: Perkins has my vote

Editor: 

I am voting for Drew Perkins for state Senate for one simple reason: his steady track record of faithfully and thoughtfully representing his district. I have personally worked with him on any number of issues directly impacting the safety of our community and the State of Wyoming. There is more to public office than grandstanding for headlines. There is the hard work of doing more with less, funding our schools, and maintaining our highways. Drew has done all these things in a difficult environment. His is the hand of steady leadership our state needs. Vote for Perkins, HD 29.

MICHAEL BLONIGEN, Casper

