Blust: Horse racing deaths are preventable

Editor:

With regards to the horse racing incident involving three horse deaths at Sweetwater Downs on August 23, I believe that the incident may have been a preventable one and that change needs to take place. Fatal horse racing accidents occur twice as often in lower-level races (such as the ones run at Sweetwater Downs) than they do in stakes races. They are raced too often at this level (sometimes weekly), leading to excessive strain on their bones and ligaments that leave them vulnerable to breaks and other catastrophic injuries.

This means older horses raced in these types of races have most likely been enduring this type of rigorous schedule and wear and tear for years. Since most racehorses start before they are fully grown, this type of frequent strain starts before their bones are fully knit. Drug use is also a factor as some trainers go so far as to use drugs that won’t be detected by tests. Sometimes legal painkillers such as bute are used, but these can mask pre-existing injuries.

I have a deep love of horses and have taken a particular interest into why fatal racing accidents happen. Now it has happened in my hometown. The power and beauty of racehorses is something that creates a deep sense of awe in many people, myself included. However, we need to put the horses and jockeys first.

I ask that this incident where three horses were killed in two different races in the course of a single day, while already being investigated, be specifically investigated with intense scrutiny. That all possibilities such as drug use, inadequate desensitization training (one accident was caused by a spooked horse), racing too frequently and the track itself, be investigated thoroughly. It’s worth mentioning that statistically, synthetic and turf tracks have been shown to be safer than dirt. Switching to one of those surfaces could potentially enhance overall safety.

NATASHA BLUST, Casper

