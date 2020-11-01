Bock: President Trump has divided our nation

Yes, I believe abortion is wrong, but I feel that at this time we should turn this over to God and instead focus on the greater evil, the president, whose evil is always deliberate. This president has divided our nation by lying and other actions and should not be in office OR in power. He is ignoring scientists and allowing people to die because of his ignorance and pride. He lies constantly, and is destroying the norms or our government. I believe that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will listen and work with people having opinions different from their own. I believe that they will help support women through providing affordable healthcare and free access to birth control among other things to make it so that women don't have to make the difficult choice of seeking an abortion. Before we can get our country back, we must first remove the evil from the White House and pray for God's help so that a new president can do that.