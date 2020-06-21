Bock: Trump is not the chosen one

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

This is a message for my brothers and sisters in Christ. I learned from our bishop's office that it is not a mortal sin not to vote Republican even though Trump claims to be the "right to life" candidate. Advocating for right to life is not dependent on voting. There is a lot more we can do, state level and elsewhere, I was told. Most important to me is giving serious thought to candidates. Contrary to Trump declaring "I am the chosen one," he is not! God is the Savior, not Trump, nor us.

Trump is a horrendous threat to our country. He fails the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) in several areas including: pathological liar, narcissism, messiah complex and misogynist.

Trump cannot truly be pro-life when he keeps little children in cages, separated from their parents at the border. Nor when he refuses to allow into our country parents seeking asylum so they raise their family safely. Nor is it pro-life to cut food stamp benefits and school nutrition programs.