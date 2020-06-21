Bock: Trump is not the chosen one

Editor:
This is a message for my brothers and sisters in Christ. I learned from our bishop's office that it is not a mortal sin not to vote Republican even though Trump claims to be the "right to life" candidate. Advocating for right to life is not dependent on voting. There is a lot more we can do, state level and elsewhere, I was told. Most important to me is giving serious thought to candidates. Contrary to Trump declaring "I am the chosen one," he is not! God is the Savior, not Trump, nor us.
Trump is a horrendous threat to our country. He fails the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) in several areas including: pathological liar, narcissism, messiah complex and misogynist.
Trump cannot truly be pro-life when he keeps little children in cages, separated from their parents at the border. Nor when he refuses to allow into our country parents seeking asylum so they raise their family safely. Nor is it pro-life to cut food stamp benefits and school nutrition programs.
As if this is not overwhelming and frightening itself, surely no citizen can overlook the President's arrogance! It is unbelievable and puts our nation in great danger. Trump knows nothing about the military, medicine or natural science, yet will not take the advice of any of these experienced people -- even ones he has put into office to assist him! Instead, the president likes to surprise us with all his "off the wall" decisions on critical issues. And, if caught in a lie or poor decision, seeks to be excused by claiming he was "joking!"
I know Trump must feel secure believing he has won the vote of all Catholics, but he has not! Many of us have seen through his scam. We know we must pray for his healing, but in no way should we keep him in the White House.
I pray that all voters wake up before it's too late and I forgive those who denounced me.
PATRICIA BOCK, Newcastle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!