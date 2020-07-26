Bohl: A thank you to Officer Lanette Rosacker

Editor:
Following the 4th of July weekend, we received a very heartwarming story from one of our football recruits here at the University of Wyoming. We felt it was such a good story that we wanted to share it with the people of Wyoming, and at the same time we wanted to recognize Officer Lanette Rosacker of the Sinclair, Wyoming Police Department, who went above and beyond the call of duty.
While I’m not allowed to release the name of the young man from Denver due to NCAA restrictions, he told us about his experience while suffering car problems during his recent trip to Wyoming. He was on his way to a small gathering of friends at Seminoe State Park near Sinclair. When his car broke down, Officer Rosacker took the time to both help arrange for him to get his car fixed and personally helped make sure he got to the gathering with his friends.
For an African-American young man from a metropolitan background, he was not only impressed with how helpful Officer Rosacker was but it made a lasting impression on him, regarding how friendly and welcoming she was as she provided him assistance.
The extra effort that Officer Rosacker put into helping this young man went far beyond impacting just his perception of Wyoming, but it reinforced for all of us who have lived here for several years -- both student-athletes and coaches -- what amazing people we have in our state. I hope that all who read this letter can feel the same sense of satisfaction and pride in this story that I felt.
From everyone at Wyoming Football, we want to thank you Officer Rosacker for taking the extra time to help one of ours.
Sincerely,
CRAIG BOHL, University of Wyoming Head Football Coach, Laramie
