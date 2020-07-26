Bohl: A thank you to Officer Lanette Rosacker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Following the 4th of July weekend, we received a very heartwarming story from one of our football recruits here at the University of Wyoming. We felt it was such a good story that we wanted to share it with the people of Wyoming, and at the same time we wanted to recognize Officer Lanette Rosacker of the Sinclair, Wyoming Police Department, who went above and beyond the call of duty.

While I’m not allowed to release the name of the young man from Denver due to NCAA restrictions, he told us about his experience while suffering car problems during his recent trip to Wyoming. He was on his way to a small gathering of friends at Seminoe State Park near Sinclair. When his car broke down, Officer Rosacker took the time to both help arrange for him to get his car fixed and personally helped make sure he got to the gathering with his friends.

For an African-American young man from a metropolitan background, he was not only impressed with how helpful Officer Rosacker was but it made a lasting impression on him, regarding how friendly and welcoming she was as she provided him assistance.