Bond: Several questions about reopening schools

Editor:
In reading the article: “School mask rule finds resistance,” it appears that some local school board trustees have been drinking the Betsy Devos Kool-Aid, choosing politics over the safety of children, their families and the community. Some trustees (Jensen, McCullar, Christopherson) seem willing to overlook recommendations of medical experts. If Devos’s numbers are correct and only .02 percent of children who contract COVID-19 will actually die, let’s see… that’s only 266 Natrona County students. Just a little collateral damage?
What about parents, family members, teachers and staff working in schools? Nearly 15-20 percent of teachers are likely age 50 and over. Here are some questions to consider:
-If a teacher tests positive for COVID-19 are they required to quarantine for 2-3 weeks? Is their sick leave covered?
- If that teacher has 5 classes a day with 30 students each, do all 150 of those students need to quarantine for 14 days?
- Do all 150 of those students have to get tested? Will testing be available at school? How are parents notified? Does everyone in each of those kids' families need to get tested?
- What if someone who lives in the same house as a teacher tests positive? Does that teacher now need to take 14 days off work to quarantine? Is that paid sick leave?
- Where is the district going to find substitute teachers who will work in a classroom full of exposed, possibly infected students for substitute pay?
- Are all parents and staff notified about who is infected and when?
I encourage trustees to actively seek input from parents, students, the business community, teachers and school employees to gain an understanding of their perspective and thoughts about reopening schools in a safe and responsible manner. Focus groups, surveys and other listening opportunities would be very helpful to you in a time like this.
Schools can reopen safely if done carefully and with thoughtful planning. Thankfully, trustees like Dave Applegate and Dana Howie, are willing to look at the bigger picture and follow the recommendations of actual medical and scientific experts.
MICHAEL BOND, Casper
