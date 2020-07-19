Bond: Several questions about reopening schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

In reading the article: “School mask rule finds resistance,” it appears that some local school board trustees have been drinking the Betsy Devos Kool-Aid, choosing politics over the safety of children, their families and the community. Some trustees (Jensen, McCullar, Christopherson) seem willing to overlook recommendations of medical experts. If Devos’s numbers are correct and only .02 percent of children who contract COVID-19 will actually die, let’s see… that’s only 266 Natrona County students. Just a little collateral damage?

What about parents, family members, teachers and staff working in schools? Nearly 15-20 percent of teachers are likely age 50 and over. Here are some questions to consider:

-If a teacher tests positive for COVID-19 are they required to quarantine for 2-3 weeks? Is their sick leave covered?

- If that teacher has 5 classes a day with 30 students each, do all 150 of those students need to quarantine for 14 days?

- Do all 150 of those students have to get tested? Will testing be available at school? How are parents notified? Does everyone in each of those kids' families need to get tested?