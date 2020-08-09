Bosselman: Online public school can be beneficial

Editor:
Growing up, I learned I had spinal muscular atrophy, a degenerative disease that decreases the muscle strength throughout my entire body, causing me to fatigue and wear out very easily.
In junior high, my family noticed I was getting sick by the end of each week. As this pattern continued, we learned I was working myself too hard. Physically attending school all day just wasn’t practical for me, and we needed a solution.
We found the answer with Wyoming Virtual Academy. The online public school allowed me to attend in-person classes for part of the day and continue the rest online. Having access to both was exactly what I needed. Being able to attend school this way was self-defining for me. It taught me how to manage my health and my workload.
Students who complete online schooling often have a reason for why their needs were not met in a traditional setting. Online school options give these students a way to continue their education -- it’s just packaged a little differently.
Kids should never have to feel like they have to sacrifice their education or future because of external factors that are out of their control. Having the power to choose your own route to success is key to confidence and well-being.
I’m not sure if I would’ve connected those dots if it weren’t for my experience with online school. Currently, I work at a law firm as a paralegal, and am working towards certification to be a life coach for people with disabilities. Virtual education prepared me for success and taught me valuable skills that have helped my career today.
If full time in-person schooling isn’t meeting your needs, or is interfering with your health, I suggest looking into online school. It’s an option that works and can benefit students in more ways than they think.
AMBER BOSSELMAN, Cheyenne
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!