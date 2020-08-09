Bosselman: Online public school can be beneficial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Growing up, I learned I had spinal muscular atrophy, a degenerative disease that decreases the muscle strength throughout my entire body, causing me to fatigue and wear out very easily.

In junior high, my family noticed I was getting sick by the end of each week. As this pattern continued, we learned I was working myself too hard. Physically attending school all day just wasn’t practical for me, and we needed a solution.

We found the answer with Wyoming Virtual Academy. The online public school allowed me to attend in-person classes for part of the day and continue the rest online. Having access to both was exactly what I needed. Being able to attend school this way was self-defining for me. It taught me how to manage my health and my workload.

Students who complete online schooling often have a reason for why their needs were not met in a traditional setting. Online school options give these students a way to continue their education -- it’s just packaged a little differently.

Kids should never have to feel like they have to sacrifice their education or future because of external factors that are out of their control. Having the power to choose your own route to success is key to confidence and well-being.