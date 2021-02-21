Bott: Disappointed but still standing with Cheney

Editor:

Wyoming voters:

Am I disappointed in Liz’s vote to impeach President Trump? Absolutely!

But every legislator has an obligation to vote their conscience, particularly in matters regarding their oath of office. Their commitment to the constitution should be greater than any political party.

Liz feels strongly it was her duty to fulfill her oath of office and defend the constitution and a peaceful transfer of power.

Liz voted 93.9% of the time with President Trump.

Her vote to support to reform the VA and provided the secretary with the authority to fire employees.

Her vote in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which repealed the Obamacare individual mandate, doubled the standard tax deduction, cut taxes for all income levels, doubles the exclusion for the estate tax and lowers the corporate tax rate.

Liz co-sponsored and voted to support the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act that will protect concealed carry rights of law-abiding citizens crossing state lines.

Liz co-sponsored the bill to ensure Obamacare doesn’t provide taxpayer funds for abortions.