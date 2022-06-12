Bott: I support Liz Cheney for the House

Editor:

Sometimes we have to stop, look, and listen to recognize the special abilities in people. When I stop, pay attention and review the list of Liz’s accomplishments over the past 6 years, it reinforces the fact Liz is a statesman, not a politician. Liz is a natural leader. Liz is right for Wyoming.

Liz believes in the democratic process. She has the vision, creativity, and the determination needed to take on the challenges our lone representative faces. Now more than ever, our democracy is at risk. We need a representative who has the ability to lead, to work across the aisle, and to negotiate issues in the best interest of Wyoming.

Liz’s experience as a successful representative will prove invaluable to our political issues moving forward. She is undaunted by challenge. We are facing huge gas and oil issues nationwide…Liz is pushing back against burdensome regulations that derail production.

Liz demonstrates determination, grace under pressure, a sense of humor, and most of all, loyalty to her values.

Liz believes in and defends the Constitution. She is relentless even in the face of adversity. Liz has vision and courage and owns her decisions. We must hold our Republic together and not lose her.

Stop. Look. Listen.

Yours in freedom,

DEE BOTT, Torrington

