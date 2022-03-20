Bouzis: Logan Wilson is the real deal

Editor:

Nearly a month ago to the day after Logan Wilson was playing in the Super Bowl, he spent an afternoon making himself available to anyone and everyone who wanted to talk to him during NCHS’s state basketball game at Casper College. He shook hands with parents, hugged seniors, and fist-bumped kids. He signed autographs and took pictures for countless people over the course of the game. And he did it all with a genuine smile.

To Logan’s parents and coaches, congratulations on developing a fine young man. We’ve all seen the product of his hard work and talent on the football field, but what I saw in the gym that day was even more impressive.

It’s obvious that Logan’s community is hugely important to him, and I am proud that he now represents Casper and Wyoming to the rest of the nation. As I watched him engage with everyone who approached him, it was obvious that it was all real. Logan Wilson is the real deal – on and off the field.

JOHN BOUZIS, Casper

