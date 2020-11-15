Bovee: Civility seems to be a thing of the past

Editor:

Shame on Casper.

I am 66 years old and have lived in Wyoming my entire life. For the first time, I am ashamed of this state and particularly of Casper. We were once known as one of the most charitable communities in the country. Now we seem to be bidding for the most lawless.

Political signs have continually been stolen. People have been threatened when displaying a sign that doesn't suit the political views of the bullies. Signs that state belief statements are stolen. Go ahead and call the police but they won't call back. The sheriff just laughs.

A public meeting to discuss the consequences of the spread of Covid19 in the state is forced to adjourn because the audience won't follow the law. Instead they rudely shout and heckle the doctors and elected officials.

The law on the books that makes it illegal to display political candidates at the polls are simply ignored by the voters. Election judges have been rudely mistreated when they ask these people to follow this law. People leaving the polls won't even stop to let a pedestrian at a crosswalk cross the street.