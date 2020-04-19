Bovee: The benefits of ranked-choice voting

April 4 was supposed to be the day of the presidential caucuses in counties around Wyoming. But COVID-19 has changed all of our lives. There’s been little good news, but one bright spot is that an essential part of democracy continues without missing a beat. Democratic party officials simply ended the in-person portion of the primary, mailed ballots to every registered Democrat, opened several new collection centers and shifted the entire event to vote by mail.

We voted on a ranked-choice ballot, a process where we may rank the candidates in order of preference. It’s a simple process: after all of the first choices are counted, the candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated, and each ballot ranking that eliminated candidate has its vote recorded for the voter’s second choice. The process continues until all remaining candidates have at least 15 percent of the vote, and those candidates earn their proportional share of delegates based on the percentage of the vote they received in the final round of the tally. I’m convinced it’s a fantastic improvement, especially when we have three or more candidates for an office.