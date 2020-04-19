Bovee: The benefits of ranked-choice voting

Editor:
April 4 was supposed to be the day of the presidential caucuses in counties around Wyoming. But COVID-19 has changed all of our lives. There’s been little good news, but one bright spot is that an essential part of democracy continues without missing a beat. Democratic party officials simply ended the in-person portion of the primary, mailed ballots to every registered Democrat, opened several new collection centers and shifted the entire event to vote by mail.
No one could have foreseen a pandemic. In planning for the presidential primary, Democrats simply wanted to create elections that gave voters more choices and a greater voice. Their careful planning also established something resilient enough to withstand a once-in-a-century public health emergency.
We voted on a ranked-choice ballot, a process where we may rank the candidates in order of preference. It’s a simple process: after all of the first choices are counted, the candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated, and each ballot ranking that eliminated candidate has its vote recorded for the voter’s second choice. The process continues until all remaining candidates have at least 15 percent of the vote, and those candidates earn their proportional share of delegates based on the percentage of the vote they received in the final round of the tally. I’m convinced it’s a fantastic improvement, especially when we have three or more candidates for an office.
While the primary field has narrowed, we were prepared in Wyoming if it hadn’t. Think about how many people didn’t have their votes counted when they voted early for someone who dropped out before Election Day. In Wyoming that would never have happened – those votes would have been counted for a second or third choice on the ballot.
I hope everyone voted. And I hope my fellow Wyomingites see the benefit of ranked-choice voting.
DEBBIE BOVEE, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!