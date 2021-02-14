Boyer: We need to forget our differences and unite as Americans

I read a comment on Facebook about a recent action the new political administration has taken. How stupid they are, because it will only damage America. This new administration is not stupid, they are cold and calculating. Their backers have been leading Americans down this path for decades. They aren't interested in the welfare of the American people. They are interested in a one-world government. As Americans we think of what is best for America. They are working towards a global government at the expense of our country. Why is it for the past 12 plus years they have been distracting us with a biased news media? They divide family and friends with their political slants, call people racist and censure our points of view if it doesn't coincide with theirs. They take away our freedoms bit by bit day by day without any regard to the constitution they swore to uphold. It's because a free government of the people, by the people and for the people can not exist under their form of government. Their Government can only exist if they can control the population. Next time a politician does something that seems illogical or irrational ask yourself what are they really up to? Other than the grace of God there is nothing more precious than our individual freedoms. We need to forget our differences and unite as Americans. Keep a cool head, pure heart and defend our constitutional rights before there is nothing left to defend. God Bless.