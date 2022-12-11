 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bramson: God's word comes first

  • 0

Editor: 

Reading what Se n. Cynthia Lummis said in the Star-Tribune, she indicated that "God's word" defines marriage as being between one man and one women. Correct! (Genesis 2:24) Homosexuality is plainly indicated as sin in God's word (Romans 1:27-32). I have always voted for her, thinking she has done a good job for Wyoming in the Senate! However, putting homosexuality which the "Respect for Marriage Act" supports in a first priority rather than God's word, was indeed a disappointment, putting "tolerance" a priority ahead of God's word doesn't seem right!

MARGARET BRAMSON, CASPER

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News