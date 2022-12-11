Bramson: God's word comes first

Reading what Se n. Cynthia Lummis said in the Star-Tribune, she indicated that "God's word" defines marriage as being between one man and one women. Correct! (Genesis 2:24) Homosexuality is plainly indicated as sin in God's word (Romans 1:27-32). I have always voted for her, thinking she has done a good job for Wyoming in the Senate! However, putting homosexuality which the "Respect for Marriage Act" supports in a first priority rather than God's word, was indeed a disappointment, putting "tolerance" a priority ahead of God's word doesn't seem right!