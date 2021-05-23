Branham: Proud of Cheney's courage

Editor:
I am not a Liz Cheney fan; however, removal from her leadership position by the GOP makes one thing clear to me-The Grand Ol Party is now the party of Trump. I know that plays well in Wyoming, and that is sad. Wyoming is in desperate need of courageous leaders who focus on imagination, innovation and integrity. Our fixation with a “Back to Past” mentality takes our Wonderful Wyoming on a path of zero economic
growth, a continued exodus of young people from our state and, for those still here, a “what were we thinking” reflection on the past. In other words, Wyoming will become one huge ghost town.
I’m proud of Liz Cheney because she has the courage to take on Trump. I’m afraid for the future of our country and Wyoming because the GOP does not.
ROB BRANHAM, Goshen County Democratic Party Chairperson, Torrington