Brantley, Korfanta: Braver Angels launches initiative

The current level of polarization in the United States is corrosive and destructive of personal relationships, essential political discourse and a cohesive social fabric. Fortunately, many organizations and individuals are focused on defusing and healing our divisions. Braver Angels is a national volunteer nonprofit that promotes the exchange of ideas by teaching people how to listen and speak to each other — essential skills for depolarizing the current political and cultural environment. Among its activities are workshops, discussions and debates (using its own inclusive and no-winner, no-loser format).

Braver Angels is launching an initiative called “With Malice Toward None,” designed to bring Americans together through the election with a commitment to mutual respect and cooperation. We can find common ground with each other where possible, and (within reason) work to understand and respect those who hold opinions that differ from ours and who supported the “other” candidate. Braver Angels will provide religious communities, colleges and civic groups with free meeting templates, facilitator training and other resources for online or in-person gatherings before and/or after the election. To register or for more information on With Malice Toward None, visit braverangels.org.