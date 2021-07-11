Brasher: Roll up your sleeves and get the shot

Editor:

(Part two)

Because the general public only knew about mRNA vaccines for less than a year before approval (though the research was decades old), some may feel that to take the vaccine is to be playing the part of “lab-rat.”

But, if you get COVID, even if you are asymptomatic, the virus will hack your cells and trick them into making copies of the virus. And not just one for you and one for the little boy who lives down the lane. We are talking millions of copies of the virus. And each of those then hack other cells in your body, tricking them into making millions of copies. Over and over again, for a week. And it doesn’t just stay in the respiratory tract. It travels throughout your entire body. That’s just one reason it’s so deadly.

But dying from COVID-19 isn’t the worst thing that can happen.