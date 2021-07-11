Brasher: Roll up your sleeves and get the shot

Editor:
(Part two)
Because the general public only knew about mRNA vaccines for less than a year before approval (though the research was decades old), some may feel that to take the vaccine is to be playing the part of “lab-rat.”
But, if you get COVID, even if you are asymptomatic, the virus will hack your cells and trick them into making copies of the virus. And not just one for you and one for the little boy who lives down the lane. We are talking millions of copies of the virus. And each of those then hack other cells in your body, tricking them into making millions of copies. Over and over again, for a week. And it doesn’t just stay in the respiratory tract. It travels throughout your entire body. That’s just one reason it’s so deadly.
But dying from COVID-19 isn’t the worst thing that can happen.
COVID-19 is only about 18 months old. We don’t know how long the illness can last, as some “long-haulers” still have not recovered. For just one example of the toll COVID-19 can take on children though, consider that the American Academy of Pediatrics recently stated children who have tested positive for COVID-19 anytime “within the prior 6 months should visit their pediatricians for a post-illness visit prior to return to physical activity.” This is because a child’s heart may need further monitoring to make sure it can handle increased activity. Ever had to wonder if soccer practice is gonna give your kid a heart attack? No? COVID-19 will change that. And unfortunately, children represent about 24% of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S. (as of May 27, 2021).
So, if you are one of those adults who doesn’t want to play the part of “lab-rat,” taking the COVID-19 vaccine actually is your safest bet. The only thing worse than playing “lab-rat” by catching COVID-19 is watching your children play “lab-rat” when they catch COVID-19.
Luckily, Cowboys have always known how to roll up their sleeves and get to work.
So roll up your sleeves,
And get the shot.
MARY BRASHER, Laramie