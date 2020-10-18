Braun: Single dads deserve recognition

All you hear is about single moms raising children. Isn't this a form of discrimination? I know single dads and single grandfather's and or single grandmothers raising children/grandchildren but you don't hear nothing about them, it's always single mom. I really think this is discrimination against the single dads, grandfathers and grandmothers who have stepped into the mothers shoes. Don't they deserve to be mentioned? I know a grandfather who singly adopted two of his grandchildren, and the children a boy, and a girl and they are doing great. I feel that people not just the single moms but the rest of the people who are also taking care, being responsible for the child health and well being. Those people deserve to be recognized just as well as the single moms. That's my opinion and I believe they should be recognized also.