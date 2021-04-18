Breeden: Gordon, how will you be remembered?

So, I ask my original question a different way. How will you be remembered when your time in the governor’s office comes to an end? (Which, gauging from straw polls and general public opinion, you might consider representing the people of your state rather than your own self-interests.) Will you be remembered as a governor who had the courage to lead, representing the majority and standing against the globalist elite and their destructive policies? Or will you go down in history as a feckless politician who was comfortable on the sidelines “monitoring” situations but didn’t have the courage to lead?