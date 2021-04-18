Breeden: Gordon, how will you be remembered?

Editor:
Dear Mr. Gordon,
Let me start by asking a softball question: Of which figure in history do you have the more favorable opinion: George Haberfeld or George Washington?
I reached out to you expressing my concern over your inaction regarding the Biden administration’s overreaching executive order attacking the Second Amendment of our Constitution. The response I received from your office regarding your my recent letter was disappointing. Your office says that you are “monitoring the potential impacts” of the announcement.
What does that statement mean? Monitoring a situation is taking a passive role; operating from a position of weakness. Our state and our nation do not need passive, feckless “leaders” monitoring situations, spouting platitudes, and doing nothing. It’s time for you to stand up and be a person of action.
You have a unique opportunity at this place in history to lead. Mainstream media and your globalist elite friends would like you to believe that their clanging noise represents the majority, but they are liars. Stop listening to them. Pay attention to the signal. The majority of our nation’s citizenship has values aligned with the people of the state you represent. The majority of our nation supports life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The majority supports upholding our constitutional rights as they were established by our founding fathers.
You should be leading the way on a number of vital issues important to the residents of Wyoming -- the border crisis, gun control and big tech censorship to name a few.
So, I ask my original question a different way. How will you be remembered when your time in the governor’s office comes to an end? (Which, gauging from straw polls and general public opinion, you might consider representing the people of your state rather than your own self-interests.) Will you be remembered as a governor who had the courage to lead, representing the majority and standing against the globalist elite and their destructive policies? Or will you go down in history as a feckless politician who was comfortable on the sidelines “monitoring” situations but didn’t have the courage to lead?
KRISTEN BREEDEN, Gillette