Breen: Go back to principles

Great column by Audrey Cotherman focusing upon the concerted and calculated efforts to erode public confidence in our public schools ultimately seeking to destroy American public education and with that this country's democratic republic. Cotherman's opening paragraph makes it clear what is at stake, "A large segment of the population is critical of the voting system, Congress, the courts, local government, equality and just about everything that I thought worked very well in a remarkable system called a democratic republic. I worry because too many people want to replace, rather than improve, the way we do things." Spend some time reflecting upon Cotherman's seven bullet points following her introduction. Each bullet discussion fully describes the wrecking-ball strategy we are seeing in the school board race here in Cheyenne -- and in many other Wyoming communities -- where the county's Republican Party has "anointed" four candidates for the school board in well publicized and financed announcements and ads (including "slick" Facebook ads from Moms for Liberty). Each one of Cotherman's points are fully illuminated in the ironic trope we are hearing from these candidates "We want education not indoctrination." Cotherman concludes her column with an appeal for us to go back to the principles which created this nation over two hundred years ago: " I guess I wonder what we’re so mad about when we have the competence and the freedom to fix what isn’t working, through a sense of community, a concern for the common good, respect for each other and a love of something bigger than ourselves: our country." If that sentence has a familiar refrain to it, perhaps you might want to familiarize yourself with the following,