Here we go again.

The state GOP has sent "marching orders" to school districts: "The Wyoming Republican Party is asking local school districts to adopt policies that align with Senate File 117 — a bill proposed during the session this year that’s similar to Florida’s so-called 'Don’t Say Gay' law, and which would have barred classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades." Certainly the article uses the diminutive and polite verb, "asking," but the reality is that with the selection of Frank Eathorne for a third term as chair of the central party, the state's Freedom Caucus believes it is in a great position to push their agenda.

Make no mistake, this "asking" was like the Godfather saying, "Make them an offer they can't refuse;" and make sure they understand "that it's nothing personal, only business." Keep in mind it was already reported this past weekend that the Freedom Caucus will continue to push for "school choice" which includes family scholarship vouchers of up to $6,000 per student to attend a school of choice (which if enacted would pull upwards of $111 million from the public school account). These schools of choice will likely become more numerous with the measure to create a charter school board completely circumventing local control.

Check out Sen. Charlie Scott's thinly veiled threat in his support of school of charters. This "asking" by party resolution is a strong reminder to a) school districts to either do the party's bidding or else; and also b) signals communities to go after their school boards, raise hell at meetings and demand their way.