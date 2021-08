Editor:

RE: Vaccine Drama

Realistically, no one can make you get a COVID-19 vaccination. Do it or don’t. I’m over the left, right, fanatical and the damn drama. If nothing else, it’s boring.

There’s no “right” or “wrong” option here, just consequences. Even doing nothing can have consequences.

Either way, let’s hope for a few accurate decisions. On some level we’re all gambling. Let’s hope we’re making the right bet.

K. Breuer

KRIS BREUER, Buffalo

