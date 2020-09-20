Briand: Questions for Dr. Harrist

Editor:
Dr. Harrist,
I listened to your answers to the Corporation Committee, on September 10. As a concerned citizen, I didn’t get a chance to ask you any questions. I do that here.
It seems to me that we cannot rely on a faraway person from the WHO to assess whether we still have a global emergency. This assessment has to come from the bottom up. Can you provide evidence COVID-19 has created excess deaths, locally?
Because they only identify markers of the disease, if performed on a healthy individual with no visible symptoms, wouldn’t PCR-DNA tests provide no evidence that this individual is suffering from COVID-19? Because we do not have any previous years numbers to compare our antibody test results to, wouldn’t that make those tests results meaningless?
Every year, we have new viruses and new vaccines — yet every year we have millions of people who are sick from the flu and cold, and tens of thousands who die from the flu and cold, or complications of flu and cold. Why is the Department of Health reaching out for an obviously unattainable goal of zero cases or deaths for COVID-19?
We have evidence that children are not vulnerable to COVID-19 and do not likely transmit it, as well as evidence that cloth masks are not effective. Why does the Department of Health restrict children's educational opportunities by ordering healthy kids and healthy teachers to stay distant from each other or to wear face coverings? To protect others, wouldn’t it be only necessary to isolate the sick?
Only 6% of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have no comorbidity. Comorbidity is nothing new. Is that the best advice the Department of Health can give to people with heart conditions or diabetes, “practice physical distancing of 6 feet around others?” Wouldn’t “eating right and practice physical activities” be more effective advice to improve their health and recover from COVID-19 if they catch it?
Thank you,
GENEVIEVE BRIAND, Byron
