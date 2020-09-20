Briand: Questions for Dr. Harrist

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Dr. Harrist,

I listened to your answers to the Corporation Committee, on September 10. As a concerned citizen, I didn’t get a chance to ask you any questions. I do that here.

It seems to me that we cannot rely on a faraway person from the WHO to assess whether we still have a global emergency. This assessment has to come from the bottom up. Can you provide evidence COVID-19 has created excess deaths, locally?

Because they only identify markers of the disease, if performed on a healthy individual with no visible symptoms, wouldn’t PCR-DNA tests provide no evidence that this individual is suffering from COVID-19? Because we do not have any previous years numbers to compare our antibody test results to, wouldn’t that make those tests results meaningless?

Every year, we have new viruses and new vaccines — yet every year we have millions of people who are sick from the flu and cold, and tens of thousands who die from the flu and cold, or complications of flu and cold. Why is the Department of Health reaching out for an obviously unattainable goal of zero cases or deaths for COVID-19?