Briggs: Mired in yesterdays

As a former resident of Riverton, I follow Wyoming affairs and I miss the state. I am surrounded now in Texas by geriatric, fact ignoring Republican office holders and their supporters and I privately lament that I do not have anyone like Liz Cheney to vote for. I wish that I had someone of her integrity and spine even as I disagree with her on some issues. Before any of us can address issues we must have faith in our candidates and I would support her above all others even as I disagree. I just can't fathom why Wyoming voter would entertain a revote for Donald Trump rather than support what you already have in Ms. Cheney, who supports 97% of conservative positions over her opponent's rejection of fact and embrace of conspiracy and fantasy. You don't know what you have now but you will surely miss it if you vote Ms. Cheney out. You'll be mired in yesterdays like I am now.