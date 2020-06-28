Bright: Invest in youth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

During these challenging times for our communities, youth are facing hardships and uncharted waters. Community investments like youth mentoring help us support the interests of young people. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming recognize the need and importance of mentors in the lives of Wyoming's youth, now more than ever.

Clubs utilize high-quality mentoring programming to serve thousands of youth and teens in Wyoming communities. Clubs provide adult mentors for at-risk youth and serve as a prevention and intervention strategy for young people at times when they are the most likely to need support. Mentoring programs are vital in keeping young people safe, providing opportunities for improving academic success and building character and leadership skills, which helps increase youth resiliency and reduces high-risk activity.

Young adults who were at-risk for falling off track but had a mentor are 55% more likely to enroll in college, 81% more likely to participate in sports and extracurricular activities that support positive behaviors, 52% less likely to skip a day of school than their peers and maintain better attitudes towards school and 46% less likely than their peers to start using drugs.