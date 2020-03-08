Brown: A response to domestic violence editorial

I am writing in response to the 20 February 2020 article by the Star-Tribune editorial board entitled “We can all play a role in preventing domestic violence.” I agree that domestic violence is a sensitive subject to talk about for many who have been affected directly or indirectly, but it needs to be addressed. Domestic violence is a serious offense that should not be kept a secret as it can result in tragic incidents. Many victims of domestic violence have been murdered by their intimate partners. There are instances where children of domestic violence victims have witnessed abuse or have been abused. I have personally been affected by domestic violence as a child. I witnessed my father abuse my mom time and time again. I did not know where to go for help nor feel safe to talk about it with anyone. Training officers to intervene is one way to help stop domestic violence.