I'm proud of them all -- Rep. Cheney most of all for being up front and clear about our Constitution and the broad reach and avenues of American Rule of Law. I am very proud of Sen. Cynthia Lummis who recognized that political grandstanding wasn't the message she truly wished to transmit, but offered her constituent's concerns in appropriate measure. And Sen. Barrasso who knows that riding for the brand doesn't mean blindly following one flawed human being.