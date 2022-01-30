Brown: Roundup isn't humane

Editor:

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says it treats horses humanely in its roundups and that these gathers are necessary to protect the range. That would be nice if it were true.

According to news reports, 20 mustangs died during the BLM’s recent roundup in the Rock Springs area here in Wyoming. One broke its back while being chased down by helicopters and four more broke their necks. Meanwhile, a recent video from a Nevada roundup captured helicopters chasing a horse with a broken leg. This isn’t humane, it’s disgusting.

Even worse, as the recent piece from the American Wild Horse Campaign published in the Star-Tribune details, these roundups are motivated not by science but by the special interests of ranchers who benefit from grazing their livestock on our public lands. They see the horses as competition for their cattle. As the piece points out, there’s little scientific justification for the roundups. Plus, removing horses just promotes increased growth of the herds that remain. As the National Academy of Sciences said in a report to BLM years ago, managing wild horses via a fertility control vaccine is a more cost-effective and humane approach.

It’s time to hold the BLM accountable for the treatment of these horses, which they are obligated by federal law to protect and preserve, and for the high costs the bureau inflicts on taxpayers for these ineffective roundups.

JIM BROWN, Casper

