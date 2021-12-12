Browning: The moral and financial costs of the death penalty

Editor:

The death penalty is currently legal in 27 out of the 50 states in the United States. Multiple methods, that vary state to state, are available and used including lethal injection, firing squad, and electrocution (Widgery, McInnes). While many see the current death penalty system effective, as I once did, there are many problems that arise after doing research. It is not cost-benefit efficient; it is an expensive form of punishment; it clogs up the court system; innocents have been executed; the taxpayers are the ones that pay for it. There should be changes made to the current system of capital punishment.

The death penalty costs more than it does to imprison someone for life. The death penalty imposes a net cost on the taxpayers compared to other methods of punishment such as life without parole. The endless appeals clog up the court system and just cost the taxpayers more money. There are legal costs, pretrial costs, jury selection, trial, incarceration, and appeals that all cost money. The Federal Bureau of Prisons spent approximately $4.7 million on just the first five executions of 2020. The median death penalty costs $1.26 million; whereas, the median cost of incarceration for life is around $740,000 (Costs).

There have been numerous people sentenced to the death penalty that had later been proven innocent. Since 1973, there have been at least 186 people that had been wrongly convicted and sentenced to the death penalty. They were proven innocent afterwards but by then it does not matter as they have already lost their life (Gaille).

BROOKS BROWNING, Glenrock

