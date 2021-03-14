Buchan: Wyoming legislators feed 'The Big Lie'

Editor:

Wyoming Republican legislator, Rep. Chuck Gray, of Casper, sponsored the recent “Voter Fraud Prevention” bill, because “we saw a great deal of discouragement after the last election”… ”and I think it’s created a lack of confidence” in the election process.

The only reason there were issues of confidence and integrity surrounding the election process is due to the blatant lies coming from ex-President Trump, who started "The Big Lie," and his followers, who keep it going.

Why is Wyoming trying to add integrity to a process based on lies from someone who has no integrity? That makes no sense whatsoever.

False claims of election fraud have been continually dismissed by the courts, the Trump administration’s leading security officials, and Republicans in Congress, including Sen. Mitch McConnell. Also, according to the conservative Heritage Foundation, Wyoming has had only recorded three cases of voter fraud in the last forty years, most recently in 2014.

Don't we want to show leadership and be part of the solution rather than being sheep and contributing to the problem?

DAN BUCHAN, Cheyenne

