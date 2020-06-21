Buchan: Wyomingites deserve an explanation

Editor:
Is the State of Wyoming Department of Health all of a sudden throwing in the towel? Is it caving in to the pressure of other interests like the health departments in so many other states have been lately? According to the State of Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard of State Metrics, the number of new COVID-19 cases is “Stabilizing” as of 6/13/20. The word stabilizing is marked in the color yellow as if to show some sort of improvement. Yet on a different page on their website, it shows the number of new cases has been increasing at the same steady rate since March 24th, as reflected in the steady, upward 45-degree slope of a line on a graph labeled “Lab Confirmed Cases.”
In fact, the line on this graph has taken a noticeable turn upward in just the last few days. I think classifying the number of new cases as “stabilizing” is misleading, is doing a disservice to the citizens of Wyoming and is undermining the integrity of the Department of Health, which, until recently, along with Governor Gordon’s leadership, had done an admirable job managing the pandemic. The citizens of Wyoming deserve an explanation for this inconsistent reporting.
DAN BUCHAN, Cheyenne
