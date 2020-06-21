Buchan: Wyomingites deserve an explanation

Is the State of Wyoming Department of Health all of a sudden throwing in the towel? Is it caving in to the pressure of other interests like the health departments in so many other states have been lately? According to the State of Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard of State Metrics, the number of new COVID-19 cases is “Stabilizing” as of 6/13/20. The word stabilizing is marked in the color yellow as if to show some sort of improvement. Yet on a different page on their website, it shows the number of new cases has been increasing at the same steady rate since March 24th, as reflected in the steady, upward 45-degree slope of a line on a graph labeled “Lab Confirmed Cases.”