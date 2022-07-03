Budenske: In support of Debra Cheatham for State House in District 36

Editor:

I am writing to support Debra Cheatham for State House in District 36.

She is a traditional Republican (Think Eisenhower or Reagan, not Bush or Trump) and believes in true fiscal responsibility which takes into account the needs of Wyoming families.

Debra believes that no money is the government's money -- it is the taxpayers' money. Debra would be a good steward of taxpayers' dollars.

Deb believes in openness and transparency in government and, among other things, successfully sued the City of Casper for violating the State’s open meetings law.

Debra believes that the legislature must follow the Wyoming Constitution, which requires budget bills contain only appropriation numbers (Article 3, Section 34). For decades, the legislature has ignored this provision by including substantive changes to statutes in the budget bill. This also violates the single subject requirement for bills in the Wyoming Constitution (Article 3, Section 24).

Debra will work to make the budget and legislative processes more transparent by following the requirements of the Wyoming Constitution.

The Wyoming Constitution also contains a provision which gives competent adults the right to make decisions regarding their healthcare (Article 1, Section 38).

A majority of Wyoming citizens support the legalization of medical cannabis. Our legislature has to date refused to even bring proposals to the floor to discuss the option.

A majority of Wyoming citizens also support expanding Medicaid. The legislature has voted no on this expansion in 10 legislative sessions.

A majority of Wyoming citizens also oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, yet our legislature passed a “trigger” bill that would deny choice for our state’s women.

Debra’s beliefs reflect the actual wishes of Wyoming citizens, and Debra will be a strong voice for reform in these areas.

MARY ANN BUDENSKE, Casper

