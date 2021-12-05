Budenske: It's time to expand Medicaid in Wyoming

Editor:

The anti-Medicaid Expansion outfit likes to tout the idea of “medical freedom.”

These “medical freedom” advocates maintain that keeping the federal government out of our lives is a primary goal to insure individual freedom, while they regularly accept big bucks from that same federal government to support the waning coal industry and had accepted almost a billion dollars from CARES funding and show the intention of accepting a couple billion from the American Rescue Act and the looming Build Back Better plan. All initiatives passed by those hateful Democrats headed up by Nancy and Sleepy Joe. Such hypocrites.

It is my opinion that no one has “medical freedom” if they can’t afford to go to the doctor or afford their medications. It is estimated that 30,000 Wyoming residents fall into the Medicaid Gap -- not poor enough for the existing Medicaid program that helps seniors and people with disabilities but don’t earn enough to pay for their own private insurance.

Legislators are conducting committee meetings now in advance of the February legislative session, and it is a good time to express your support of Medicaid Expansion.

This is a good time to get active and contact your elected officials. Visit healthywyoming.org and tell your local legislators that no one can make their own healthcare decisions if they can’t afford healthcare in the first place.

Tell them if they believe in medical freedom, they need to vote to expand Wyoming Medicaid.

MARY ANN BUDENSKE, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0