Budenske: Loan forgiveness is an investment in our people, country

Editor:

For what it's worth, I attended law school between 1988 and 1991. I borrowed $15,000 and worked part time the three years. I also got the same public assistance I would have gotten had I sat at home and watched soap operas.

The amount I borrowed was piddly compared to what people owe today but at the time it seemed like a lot. I paid these loans.

My kids got scholarships for part of their college costs. I helped them as well because I didn't want them to pile up huge loans.

I totally support the president's loan forgiveness program.

As a legal aid attorney I have seen first hand how many students are scammed by these on-line and other shady schools that are no more than a scam to collect Pell Grant funds and student loan income but do little to actually educate anyone.

I that as a nation we should take the next step and make junior college free.

In the 90s I had carbon paper and an IBM Selectric typewriter. Now days you can't use a phone without understanding computers.

If we want to have our young people (and many older folks returning to school) to be competitive they need the advanced education. As a nation I see the loan forgiveness and a possible free junior college degree as being an investment in our people and in the strength of our country.