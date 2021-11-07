Budenske: Medicaid expansion make a lot of sense

Editor:

Wyoming is one of a handful of states that have not expanded Medicaid. Even Kentucky (the state of Mitch McConnell and his continued opposition to the ACA) has expanded Medicaid.

Some things in politics don’t make sense. Expanding Medicaid in Wyoming makes a lot of sense.

Who would benefit? 1) people that work at jobs that don’t provide health insurance and don’t earn enough to purchase insurance. 2) Parents who work but can’t afford private health insurance for the entire family. 3) Gig workers and others taking on more than one job to make ends meet.

Hospitals -- Medicaid would cover a lot of the uncompensated care they how provide.

Contact your legislator (email, snail mail, phone) encourage them to support Medicaid Expansion in the next legislative session.

FIND your legislator. http://redistricting.state.wy.us/planviewer/#6.07/43.033/-107.553

MARY ANN BUDENSKE, Casper

