Budenske: Medicaid expansion would be good for Wyoming

Editor:

Expanding Medicaid is a good idea for Wyoming. Here are a few things to consider as the legislature takes another look at expansion in the coming legislative session.

Wyoming is looking to diversify the economy. Medicaid expansion would bring tens of millions of dollars to the state each year. This money will end up supporting our hospitals, clinics and the general healthcare industry.

Business leaders in states that have expanded Medicaid realized this boost to the general economy and supported expansion. Whether business interests in Wyoming will be able to figure out the general benefits to the economy remains to be seen.

I have supported Medicaid expansion since the late 80s when the concept was first presented to the legislature in the form of the Federal Welfare Reform Act of 1988. Remember folks -- this reform act was a product of the Reagan administration. Hardly a bastion of liberal commie ideals.

Under the first Bush administration many states did expand Medicaid. Meanwhile Wyoming has refused to recognize the benefits and the legislature voting no nine times.

While the state leaders are wringing their hands over budget short falls, they are leaving millions of federal money on the table in the guise of -- what? Misguided conservative ideology? Would that the PTBs would be as conservative when it comes to gorging on the COVID and American Rescue Act funds.

If you support Medicaid expansion now is the time to contact your legislators and encourage the to support expansion in the coming legislative session.

Want more information on expansion and how to help, call Mary Ann Budenske at 306-215-4732, Email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend her on Facebook.

MARY ANN BUDENSKE, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0