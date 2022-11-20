Burk: Honoring veterans is a every-day duty

Editor:

From stories of rescues at sea and letters from admirals to the glowing eyes of family as their loved one is honored for their service, our We Honor Veterans Program celebrates and supports those who have given so much of themselves.

Americans celebrated Veterans Day on Nov. 11, a special day to salute the men and women who have bravely served our country in the military. These fellow Americans have made profound sacrifices in defense of freedom, and they deserve our heartfelt thanks and appreciation. Honoring our nation’s veterans includes supporting them throughout their entire lives, especially at the end.

Hospice care combines the highest level of quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that patients and families need most when facing the end of life. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is a proud partner in the We Honor Veterans Program, which empowers hospice and other healthcare providers across America to meet the needs of veterans and their families.

There are nearly 17 million veterans living in America today, and these men and women often carry experiences from their military service that present unique healthcare challenges. We are committed to providing veteran-centric care through our Vet-to-Vet volunteer program, recognition ceremonies, help navigating VA benefits, and more.

Honoring veterans isn’t just a once-a-year activity for us. We serve the Veterans in our care and in our community every day, and we are privileged to be part of their stories.

More information is available at https://centralwyominghospice.org/services/ or by calling (307) 577-4832.

To all our nation’s Veterans, thank you.