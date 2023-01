Burns: Hospitals need Medicaid expansion

Editor:

We desperately need revenue to pay our counties’ bills. Medicaid expansion could help us.

We have sixteen Critical Access Hospitals in Wyoming. Your city or county may have a Critical Access Hospital. Medicaid expansion will help hospitals.

Medicaid expansion is not a freebie giveaway. Medicaid expansion could keep hospitals’ doors open by helping to pay hospitals’ uncollectible debt.

Since Montana passed Medicaid expansion not one Critical Access Hospital has had to close.

Our counties need revenue. House Bill 80 is commonly referred to as Medicaid expansion. Please ask your legislators to help our counties pay bills. Vote yes for HB 80 Medicaid expansion.