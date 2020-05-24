Burt: Bill would allow businesses to flout public safety

Editor:
Sheridan Republican lawmakers Richard Tass and Dave Kinskey introduced a bill late at night on May 14 which would absolve businesses from litigation should someone contract COVID-19 at their business.
In a news article in the Casper Star-Tribune, Senator Kinskey said it would help "increase business confidence." I am sure it would. It would allow business owners to generally flout public health rules and take no responsibility for doing so. I suspect this bill has a lot to do with some Sheridan business owners that are railing against public health protections. It seems that the far-right Republicans in Sheridan want to ensure their right to spread a deadly virus in any way they see fit to anyone in the community. The idea of wearing a facemask, even in a restaurant or bar, is just too onerous. While many in this country continue to work for the right not to be fired, evicted, incarcerated, beaten or murdered as a result of their gender, gender identity, religion or race, the Sheridan folks are making their courageous stand on not following public health rules that protect their community.
I hope that those business owners in Wyoming that feel they cannot take the responsibility to protect the community from a possibly fatal disease will have the courtesy to give notice to the community so those of us that are concerned about ourselves and our loved ones will be able to make an informed decision.
As for those employers that are unwilling to protect their employees health, they should be held legally responsible as they would be in any situation where they were not meeting safety standards for employees.
Sincerely,
LINDA BURT, Cheyenne
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!