Burt: Bill would allow businesses to flout public safety

In a news article in the Casper Star-Tribune, Senator Kinskey said it would help "increase business confidence." I am sure it would. It would allow business owners to generally flout public health rules and take no responsibility for doing so. I suspect this bill has a lot to do with some Sheridan business owners that are railing against public health protections. It seems that the far-right Republicans in Sheridan want to ensure their right to spread a deadly virus in any way they see fit to anyone in the community. The idea of wearing a facemask, even in a restaurant or bar, is just too onerous. While many in this country continue to work for the right not to be fired, evicted, incarcerated, beaten or murdered as a result of their gender, gender identity, religion or race, the Sheridan folks are making their courageous stand on not following public health rules that protect their community.