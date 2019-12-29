Bush: Congress should support IDR approach to medical billing

Editor:

As Executive Director of the Wyoming Medical Society, it is my job to provide representation, advocacy and service to Wyoming physicians and work to improve the health of Wyoming’s citizens. Ending “surprise billing” for patients, which occurs when insurance companies refuse to pay what medical services cost, creating conflict with medical providers or facilities, falls squarely within that mission. As part of our mission, we seek to end the practice of “surprise billing.” We are committed to keeping patients from getting caught in the middle, receiving unexpected bills weeks later.

Ending this practice is vital for patients and doctors. But ending it the right way is also vital to the health and vitality of our state’s medical community and the patient communities we serve. Some in Congress are promoting a fixed-rate approach to ending surprise billing that is deeply troubling to providers like my organization’s members. By setting fixed rates — and making it impossible for medical professionals and facilities to negotiate based on fair market value — such “benchmarking” could put many practitioners out of business and make it harder for patients to find high-quality care.