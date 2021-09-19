Butler: Anyone endorsed by Trump isn't loyal to Wyoming

Trump's endorsement will ensure that I do not vote for his candidate. There are several reasons for this position: 1) Mr. Trump instigated an attack on the fundamentals of American democracy by continuously lying about the election. He is a clear and present danger to our nation and a traitor to our country. 2) Mr. Trump has no standing to try to influence our statewide or local political decisions. 3) Any candidate Mr. Trump might endorse is a sycophant to Trump, not a servant to Wyoming. He only chooses those who are or will become beholden to him.