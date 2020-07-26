Butler: Businesses are doing the right thing

Congratulations to Walmart, Home Depot, Smith's and others for doing the right thing and requiring patrons to wear masks to help stem the rampant spread of this deadly virus. Unfortunately, these businesses must take the lead because our government at all levels is failing to work to protect their citizens. Wearing masks to protect our fellow citizens, especially the vulnerable ones, is akin to requiring immunizations. It is a public health measure to ensure the health of all.

It is unfortunate that some have made it a personal rights issue. There are two apt responses to that allegation: 1) the right to life trumps any argument that requiring masks is a violation of personal freedom; 2) the line where personal freedom ends is where those freedoms infringe on the rights of their fellow citizens (threatening the health of others to exercise a perceived freedom is beyond that line). The simple, painless, inconsequential act of wearing a mask to protect others is an expression of care and compassion for our fellow humans.